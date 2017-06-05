NBA Finals ratings highest since Jordan's last title in 1998
The first two games of the NBA Finals are the most-watched since Michael Jordan's final championship in 1998. Despite two lopsided outcomes, Golden State's two home wins over Cleveland averaged 19.6 million viewers, according to numbers released Monday by the Nielsen company.
