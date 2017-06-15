NBA Draft Philadelphia 76ers Pick Simply Ball, Jackson, or Fultz?

In the 2017 NBA Draft, excluding trades, do the Philadelphia 76ers simply pick the player remaining from Lonzo Ball, Josh Jackson, or Markelle Fultz? Analysis of what the Philadelphia 76ers will do with the third pick of the 2017 NBA Draft has been the talk of the town since the famous NBA Lottery night. The reason? Picking third is typically the first juncture where choices are less obvious.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sixer Sense.