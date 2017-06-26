Meek Mill says he wasn't involved in attack on Nicki Minaj's ex53 minutes ago
Hip-hop artist Meek Mill attends as the Philadelphia 76ers play host to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2016, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Meek Mill has denied any involvement in a weekend attack on fellow rapper and Nicki Minaj ex Safaree Samuels, saying Saturday that there "ain't no beef" between the two.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate... (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Mart
|5
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC