Maryland basketball's Melo Trimble co...

Maryland basketball's Melo Trimble continues to draw interest from NBA teams

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Testudo Times

Former Maryland point guard Melo Trimble worked out with the Philadelphia 76ers Monday, and with the NBA Draft just three weeks away, he still seems to be in the mix for several late picks. Trimble was one of six players to work out with Philadelphia on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Testudo Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb '17 NextPhartzz 2
News Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate... (Dec '16) Jan '17 Phart Mart 5
D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 loveartforever 1
News 76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16) May '16 Cool 1
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15) Jan '16 Fart news 4
Iverson trade talk (Feb '06) Jan '16 your neighbor 1,411
See all Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,228 • Total comments across all topics: 281,560,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC