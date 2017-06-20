Maryland basketball's Melo Trimble continues to draw interest from NBA teams
Former Maryland point guard Melo Trimble worked out with the Philadelphia 76ers Monday, and with the NBA Draft just three weeks away, he still seems to be in the mix for several late picks. Trimble was one of six players to work out with Philadelphia on Monday.
