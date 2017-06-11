Looking at the Philadelphia 76ers' Options in the Second Round of the Draft
The Philadelphia 76ers have four second round draft picks in this year's draft on June 22. They have the 36th, 39th, 46th, and 50th picks. In the past two weeks, they have held two pre-draft workouts with twelve prospects in the upcoming draft to get a better idea of who to select in the second round.
