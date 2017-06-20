Liberty Links: Remember Lonzo Ball fo...

Liberty Links: Remember Lonzo Ball for his game, not for his family

Mark Titus discusses how the narrative surrounding the Ball family's antics has superseded the conversation about Lonzo Ball's ability on the court: I want to talk about that guy, because over the last few months the narrative surrounding Lonzo has had little to do with his basketball-playing ability and everything to do with the reality show that his family has become. The guard who averaged 14.6 points and 7.6 assists per game last season while shooting 55.1 percent from the field and leading UCLA to a 31-5 record has somehow gone from being a fascinating prospect to a name for talking heads to scream at one another and a cog in whatever clusterfuck of a branding machine his father is building.

