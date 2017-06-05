Liberty Links: LeBron James and Kevin...

Liberty Links: LeBron James and Kevin Durant teamed up for rap song

LeBron James and Kevin Durant may be foes on the court as the two compete for an NBA title, but off the court, the two reportedly share a rap song. ESPN's Chris Haynes did the lord's work in uncovering the news that James and Durant teamed up to record a secret track during the 2011 NBA lockout.

