Lakers Trade Rumors: Pacers would rather rebuild around Paul George than trade him
The Los Angeles Lakers are patiently waiting for the right moment to focus on landing the superstar they so desire, and they may have to wait a bit longer if their hearts are set on Paul George . Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne joined Zach Lowe to discuss a variety of things, eventually landing on the latest information they've heard about George and the Pacers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate... (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Mart
|5
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC