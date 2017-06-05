Lakers reportedly not sold on Lonzo B...

Lakers reportedly not sold on Lonzo Ball, still considering other options

While he's still considered the favorite to be taken with the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, reports continue to emerge about the Los Angeles Lakers' lack of confidence in selecting UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball. Ball worked out for the Lakers earlier in the week, and spent time with team officials on Tuesday and Wednesday.

