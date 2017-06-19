Kevin Durant disses Sixers 'FEDS' nickname, 'How you got a...

Kevin Durant disses Sixers 'FEDS' nic...

Kevin Durant disses Sixers 'FEDS' nickname

Read more: Liberty Ballers

KD on 'FEDS' nick-name for Fultz, Embiid, Dario & Simmons: "How they got a nickname and ain't played no games together?" pic.twitter.com/wUwT9RdMz1 We have mostly avoided talking about the abomination of a nickname people have been trying to pass on to the young Sixers core, in part because most of us in the LB brain trust don't want to give a bigger platform to the unspeakably corny and unimaginative acronym that is, "The FEDS." Put simply, Markelle Fultz , Joel Embiid , Dario Saric , and Ben Simmons all deserve better than this.

