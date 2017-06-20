Jawun Evans Drafted By Philadelphia 76ers, Traded to Los Angeles Clippers

Tonight, Cowboy point guard Jawun Evans was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round as the 39th overall pick. Last season Evans averaged 19.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists while shooting 43/37/81 to lead the Cowboys to a 20-13 record and a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

