Jawun Evans Drafted By Philadelphia 76ers, Traded to Los Angeles Clippers
Tonight, Cowboy point guard Jawun Evans was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round as the 39th overall pick. Last season Evans averaged 19.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists while shooting 43/37/81 to lead the Cowboys to a 20-13 record and a trip to the NCAA Tournament.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cowboys Ride For Free.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate... (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Mart
|5
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC