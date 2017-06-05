Howard-Cooper: Buzz Loud For Quiet Fox

De'Aaron Fox liked accounting class in high school in Cypress, Texas, has a mind for business, wants to start a gaming channel, is a Kevin Garnett fan and appreciates Russell Westbrook in particular among fellow point guards. He listens to classical music, especially Beethoven, and a couple years ago taught himself piano with an electric keyboard at home and YouTube videos.

