Hornets' Clifford: Howard can return to All-Star level
In this March 29, 2017, file photo, Atlanta Hawks' Dwight Howard prepares to shoot a free throw during the team's NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia. A person familiar with the situation says the Charlotte Hornets have reached an agreement to acquire center Howard from the Hawks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate... (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Mart
|5
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC