Former Colorado standout Derrick White to headline Sixers workout

21 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Former Colorado guard Derrick White is the headliner of a guard-heavy group that also features former Engineer and Science and Tennessee State guard Tahjere McCall in Monday's workout at the Sixers practice facility in Camden. White is a projected second-round pick in the June 22 NBA draft, while the others are expected to go undrafted.

