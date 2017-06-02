Donovan Mitchell and his unique fit with the Detroit Pistons
Donovan Mitchell is one of the top prospects expected to be available come the 12th pick and the Detroit Pistons would be clever to draft him. Assuming the Detroit Pistons succumb to their urges and hold onto the 12th pick, Donovan Mitchell should be atop Detroit's draft board.
