Could the Sixers Trade for One of Portland's First Round Picks?

The Portland Trail Blazers and New York Knicks are reportedly discussing a trade for one of the Blazers' three first round picks - could the Philadelphia 76ers leap into that discussion? As the 2017 NBA Draft edges nearer, trade rumors are beginning to heat up. While lots of the focus has been directed towards the lottery's upper echelon, the majority of mid-draft movement typically stems from the latter portions - especially when teams have multiple first round picks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sixer Sense.