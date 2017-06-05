Bryan Colangelo: Sixers still considering "six or seven" players for third pick
Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo addressed the media today after the team's first publicly announced pre-draft workout. He recently just returned from a West Coast trip where he saw a handful of top-10 prospects participate in agent run workouts, and noted the team is still considering six or seven players for the third overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
