Australian young gun Jonah Bolden the 'sleeper' at Friday's NBA draft
Australian basketball talent has risen to the top at recent NBA drafts, with Ben Simmons the No.1 pick and Thon Maker a surprise 10th last year, and Dante Exum going fifth in 2014. The New York Times has dubbed Jonah Bolden, the 21-year-old Melbourne-born son of NBL great Bruce Bolden, the "sleeper" of the draft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate... (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Mart
|5
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC