As expected, Mavericks will opt out of Nowitzki's contract to clear a path for new deal

The Mavericks have made the mutual decision with Dirk Nowitzki not to exercise their option for the coming season, which will ostensibly make the franchise icon a free agent on July 1. A source said Sunday what has been assumed for weeks - that the Mavericks will opt out of the $25-million second season on his two-year deal signed last summer. In its place, the sides will agree to a new two-year deal, likely with a similar opt-out for the team next summer.

