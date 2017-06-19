Amile Jefferson, Frank Mason III to headline Sixers' workout
Duke's Amile Jefferson reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida State in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Duke forward Amile Jefferson and Kansas point guard Frank Mason III are the headliners for the 76ers predraft workout on Monday morning at their practice facility.
