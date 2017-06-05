Allen Iverson says he was bothered by NBA dress code, felt league was 'picking on' him
Allen Iverson wasn't the only player rocking outrageous gear in the late 1990's and early 2000's, but of his contemporaries he took the most heat for carrying himself the way he did. Everything from the iconic cornrows to his love for baggy throwback gear got the 76ers ' star criticized; this is the guy who was once called the NBA's " thug-in-chief.
