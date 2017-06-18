a It's like you're a bystandera : Wizards left watching as Celtics and 76ers grow stronger
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events The Philadelphia 76ers have trusted the process by building a young, potentially exciting core around Joel Embiid. Just before the start of the NBA playoffs, Ernie Grunfeld, the president of the Washington Wizards, fielded questions on the successful season that was.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate... (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Mart
|5
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC