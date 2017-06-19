76ers take Fultz, Lakers grab Ball to...

76ers take Fultz, Lakers grab Ball to start NBA draft

The Los Angeles Lakers followed by taking Lonzo Ball as the draft started with a pair of freshmen point guards from the Pac-12 Conference. Fultz averaged 23.2 points last season at Washington, tops among freshmen, and added 5.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game, the only Division I player to reach those stats.

