76ers & Russel/Ball

I just read an article where it states before 76ers drafted Ben Simmons, Coangelo would sit down and talk with Ben Simmons... IF that is true... Big IF... And Ben Simmons has that much juice in Philly without ever playing ONE single NBA game, then I would have to believe Philly will have there eyes on D'Angelo Russell. Philly fans can bash Russell all they want, but numbers wise he at 21 is impressive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.