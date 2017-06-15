2017 NBA mock draft 2.0: Is Lonzo Ball headed to the Lakers? Do the Nuggets take a gamble?

Malachi Flynn of the Washington State Cougars guards Lonzo Ball of the UCLA Bruins in the second half of the game at Pauley Pavilion on March 4, 2017 in Los Angeles. The quest for 29 teams to start closing the massive gap between themselves and the champion Golden State Warriors begins with the rapidly approaching NBA draft June 22. When the goal is trying to dethrone a destructive behemoth full of players in their prime, big moves must be pondered and then, if all goes right, executed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.