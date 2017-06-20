2017 NBA Draft Rumors: Some members of Sixers 'big fans' of Dennis Smith Jr.
We've heard rumors about most of the guys in the top-10, so it's time for another one. According to a report from ESPN's Ian Begley, there are members of the Sixers who are interested in North Carolina State point guard Dennis Smith Jr. It's anyone's guess where all of the point guards in the 2017 NBA Draft will end up - but some members of the Philadelphia 76ers remain big fans of North Carolina State's Dennis Smith Jr., per league sources.
