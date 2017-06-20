2017 Liberty Ballers Community Big Board No. 10: Au Revoir, Frank Ntilikina
With Jayson Tatum and De'Aaron Fox out of the picture Ntilikina ran away with this poll, accumulating over 62 percent of the 811 total votes. Donovan Mitchell was in a distant second with 17 percent, and Lauri Markkanen finished with just 12 percent of the vote.
