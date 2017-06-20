10 Things to Know for Today

Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell leaves the chamber after announcing the release of the Republicans' healthcare bill which represents the party's long-awaited attempt to scuttle much of President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2017. less Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell leaves the chamber after announcing the release of the Republicans' healthcare bill which represents the party's long-awaited attempt to scuttle much of President Barack ... more Washington's Markelle Fultz smiles for a selfie with a television commentator after being selected by the Philadelphia 76ers as the No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.