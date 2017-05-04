When will Ben Simmons, Jorge Alfaro, and Nick Williams arrive? | Not Another Philly Sports Talk Show

When will Ben Simmons, Jorge Alfaro, ...

When will Ben Simmons, Jorge Alfaro, and Nick Williams arrive?

Sixers beat writer Keith Pompey and Phillies beat writer Matt Breen join hosts David Murphy and Mike Sielski for an hour-long discussion about their respective teams on the weekly Not Another Philly Sports Talk Show podcast. First up, it's Breen, who catches us up on the surprisingly adequate Phillies, taking us inside the organizational thinking on a suddenly crowded outfield situation.

