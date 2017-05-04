When will Ben Simmons, Jorge Alfaro, and Nick Williams arrive? | Not Another Philly Sports Talk Show
Sixers beat writer Keith Pompey and Phillies beat writer Matt Breen join hosts David Murphy and Mike Sielski for an hour-long discussion about their respective teams on the weekly Not Another Philly Sports Talk Show podcast. First up, it's Breen, who catches us up on the surprisingly adequate Phillies, taking us inside the organizational thinking on a suddenly crowded outfield situation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate...
|Jan '17
|Phart Mart
|5
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC