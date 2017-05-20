VIDEO: Jayson Tatum re-working jump shot form
While the debate on Josh Jackson's jump shot will likely rage on straight through the Sixers pick, Jayson Tatum is doing his best to lay to rest any concerns about his shot. Tatum has been preparing to audition for NBA teams in pre-draft workouts by training with skills coach Drew Hanlen, also known as the guy Joel Embiid dunked on in an empty gym last summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Ballers.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate...
|Jan '17
|Phart Mart
|5
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC