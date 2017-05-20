VIDEO: Jayson Tatum re-working jump s...

VIDEO: Jayson Tatum re-working jump shot form

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Liberty Ballers

While the debate on Josh Jackson's jump shot will likely rage on straight through the Sixers pick, Jayson Tatum is doing his best to lay to rest any concerns about his shot. Tatum has been preparing to audition for NBA teams in pre-draft workouts by training with skills coach Drew Hanlen, also known as the guy Joel Embiid dunked on in an empty gym last summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Ballers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb '17 NextPhartzz 2
News Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate... Jan '17 Phart Mart 5
D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 loveartforever 1
News 76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16) May '16 Cool 1
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15) Jan '16 Fart news 4
Iverson trade talk (Feb '06) Jan '16 your neighbor 1,411
See all Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,857 • Total comments across all topics: 281,250,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC