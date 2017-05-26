Twin sons of murdered former NBA star Lorenzen Wright getting a new start in California
Murrieta Mesa juniors Shamar, left, and Lamar Wright at the Murrieta campus gym on Tuesday, May 17, 2017. The twins are sons of former NBA player Lorenzo Wright, who was murdered in Memphis when the boys were 10 years old.
