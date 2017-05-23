The Sixers could have drafted Giannis...

The Sixers could have drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo (right) in 2013.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Philly.com

The Sixers are slated to make the third overall pick, and among those expected to be on the board are Kansas swingman Josh Jackson, Kentucky point guard De'Aaron Fox, Duke small forward Jayson Tatum, Kentucky shooting guard Malik Monk, Florida State forward Jonathan Isaac, and North Carolina State point guard Dennis Smith Jr. "Things can be pretty easy," said Bryan Colangelo, the Sixers' president of basketball operations. "We're going to be successful with a pick at some point.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb '17 NextPhartzz 2
News Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate... Jan '17 Phart Mart 5
D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 loveartforever 1
News 76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16) May '16 Cool 1
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15) Jan '16 Fart news 4
Iverson trade talk (Feb '06) Jan '16 your neighbor 1,411
See all Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,786 • Total comments across all topics: 281,260,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC