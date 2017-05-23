The Sixers could have drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo (right) in 2013.
The Sixers are slated to make the third overall pick, and among those expected to be on the board are Kansas swingman Josh Jackson, Kentucky point guard De'Aaron Fox, Duke small forward Jayson Tatum, Kentucky shooting guard Malik Monk, Florida State forward Jonathan Isaac, and North Carolina State point guard Dennis Smith Jr. "Things can be pretty easy," said Bryan Colangelo, the Sixers' president of basketball operations. "We're going to be successful with a pick at some point.
