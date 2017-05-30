Sixers to work out Maryland point guard Melo Trimble
Maryland point guard Melo Trimble will work out for the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey. Former Maryland PG Melo Trimble told Washington reporters today that he'll work out for the #Sixers on Sunday and #HoustonRockets on Monday.
