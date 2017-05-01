Sixers Tinder: Joel Embiid's rookie season was an emotional and historic ride
Liberty Ballers has touched upon Joel Embiid's season stellar rookie campaign so much, so I'm going to try to be brief and hit upon some fun notes and put his historic performance into some context for this end of the year review. Some qualifiers: Embiid only played 786 minutes across 31 games this season due to injury.
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate...
|Jan '17
|Phart Mart
|5
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
