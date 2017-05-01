Sixers Tinder: Brett Brown is the rig...

Sixers Tinder: Brett Brown is the right man for the job

This year, Brett Brown solidified his position as the losingest coach in the history of the Sixers franchise. He has the most losses in franchise history, surpassing coaches who in some cases coached the team for twice as many years as he has, and his 22.9% winning percentage is the lowest of any Sixers coach who lasted for a full season.

