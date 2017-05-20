Sixers News: Luc Mbah a Moute convinced Joel Embiid to declare for the NBA Draft
Luc Mbah a Moute has played a big factor in the life of Joel Embiid , and his mentorship of the young center has been no secret. But a new detail in a story from ESPN's Jackie MacMullan revealed that Mbah a Moute may have been responsible for Embiid being available to the Sixers in the first place.
