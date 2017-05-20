Should the Philadelphia 76ers draft Markelle Fultz if he falls to third?
If Markelle Fultz falls to the third spot in the 2017 NBA Draft, should the Philadelphia 76ers pull the trigger? Most experts have that pick landing Josh Jackson in Philly - the athletic, defensive-minded wing prospect out of Kansas that has spent plenty of time atop big boards and mock drafts this season. As I alluded to in an earlier column , the prospects of pairing J.J. and Ben Simmons together in the backcourt or on the wing is horrifying if you're a fan of another team.
