Philadelphia 76ers Should Target Dante Cunningham In Free Agency
Combo forward Dante Cunningham will be a free agent this summer and he could be the answer the Philadelphia 76ers need at backup power forward. According to ESPN , it is believed that Dante Cunningham will use his player option and opt out of his current contract with the New Orleans Pelicans.
