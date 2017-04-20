Philadelphia 76ers NFL Draft Local Prospect Profile: Villanova's Josh Hart
The Philadelphia 76ers seek talent in the NBA Draft. After helping the Wildcats win 2013 national championship, could the Silver Springs native be taking his talents down the Schuylkill Expressway? After averaging 24.3 points, 13.4 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game as a senior at Sidwell Friends High School , Hart found himself largely overlooked in the recruiting process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sixer Sense.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate...
|Jan '17
|Phart Mart
|5
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC