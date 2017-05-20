Philadelphia 76ers Need to Trade Up f...

Philadelphia 76ers Need to Trade Up for Markelle Fultz

The Philadelphia 76ers need a point guard that can grow with their existing core, and Markelle Fultz is worth trading valuable assets for to add to the team The Philadelphia 76ers made out well during the NBA Draft Lottery last week, getting the third overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft - but the Sixers should not be content on missing out on Markelle Fultz, who would be a great addition to Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. After watching the Celtics get completely outclassed and embarrassed on their own home court in the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals, it is apparent they need help at the forward position.

