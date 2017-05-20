Philadelphia 76ers Need to Trade Up for Markelle Fultz
The Philadelphia 76ers need a point guard that can grow with their existing core, and Markelle Fultz is worth trading valuable assets for to add to the team The Philadelphia 76ers made out well during the NBA Draft Lottery last week, getting the third overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft - but the Sixers should not be content on missing out on Markelle Fultz, who would be a great addition to Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. After watching the Celtics get completely outclassed and embarrassed on their own home court in the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals, it is apparent they need help at the forward position.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sixer Sense.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate...
|Jan '17
|Phart Mart
|5
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC