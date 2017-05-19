Philadelphia 76ers Financial Times: The Case for (and against) JJ Reddick

December 25, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard J.J. Redick moves the ball up court against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports The Philadelphia 76ers have lived in a world where they make deadline trades to reach the salary FLOOR.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sixer Sense.