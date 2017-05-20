Patty Mills to weigh up NBA move after San Antonio Spurs get swept by Golden State Warriors
Patty Mills may have played his last game for the San Antonio Spurs with the Canberra-born point guard set to command a $US10 million price tag on the NBA's free agency market. Mills is set to bolster his back pocket after he became an unrestricted free agent following San Antonio's elimination from the NBA western conference finals at the hands of the Golden State Warriors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate...
|Jan '17
|Phart Mart
|5
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC