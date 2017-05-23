Nik, TJ and 3 point shooting
Reading King Jay's excellent fanpost on Nik Stauskas the other day, I began wondering whether the solution to Nik's struggles lies in none other than Timothy John McConnell. In order to find an answer, I tried to determine the impact TJ's presence had on Nik's shooting percentages and shot selection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Ballers.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia 76ers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate...
|Jan '17
|Phart Mart
|5
|D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|loveartforever
|1
|76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16)
|May '16
|Cool
|1
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|4
|Iverson trade talk (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|your neighbor
|1,411
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC