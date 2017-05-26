NBA Rumors: Could Avery Bradley Land ...

NBA Rumors: Could Avery Bradley Land With Philadelphia 76ers?

With Markelle Fultz being the consensus number one pick, could the Boston Celtics look to ship Avery Bradley to the Philadelphia 76ers? Washington guard, Markelle Fultz seems like the no-doubt number one pick in this upcoming 2017 NBA Draft. But with the Boston Celtics already having All-Star, Isaiah Thomas manning the point guard Fultz may have to move to the shooting guard spot to get meaningful minutes with the starters.

