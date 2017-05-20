NBA Free Agency Rumors: Sixers will pursue Kyle Lowry this summer
If you talk to the right people, the name Kyle Lowry has popped up quite a few times as a potential Sixers target in the summer of 2017. Until now, there wasn't much of a reason to waste a lot of time on the rumors-who would leave one of the East's best teams to join the Sixers, even with their promising young core? But Toronto's poor performance against Cleveland in their second round playoff series has changed the view of where the Raptors are in the league hierarchy.
