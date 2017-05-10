NBA draft lottery: Time for the Sixers to play - again
The 76ers will finally learn where they are slotted to pick in the June 22 NBA draft after once again finishing among the league's worst teams. The Sixers have a shot at two top-seven selections in Tuesday's draft lottery to pair alongside Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Dario Saric.
