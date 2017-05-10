NBA Draft Lottery Primer: Where the S...

NBA Draft Lottery Primer: Where the Sixers pick(s) could fall

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Liberty Ballers

If you have an unnatural feeling in the pit of your stomach that's bordering on excitement and queasiness that can only mean one thing: the NBA Draft Lottery is upon us. On Tuesday night at 8 p.m., the league will announce the 2017 NBA Draft order on ESPN in an event that is typically considered the most dramatic 15 minutes of the NBA calendar year .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Ballers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb '17 NextPhartzz 2
News Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate... Jan '17 Phart Mart 5
D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 loveartforever 1
News 76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16) May '16 Cool 1
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15) Jan '16 Fart news 4
Iverson trade talk (Feb '06) Jan '16 your neighbor 1,411
See all Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,607 • Total comments across all topics: 281,044,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC