NBA Draft: Jayson Tatum Could Be the Philadelphia 76ers' Paul George
Jayson Tatum has emerged as one of the better wings in this year's class - could that translate to increased star power with the Philadelphia 76ers ? As the Philadelphia 76ers continue to move forward in what could be the final stages of the oft-referenced Process , some have called for an alteration in approach - especially from a front office perspective. With Joel Embiid cementing his status as one of the league's best big men when healthy and Ben Simmons set to make his debut this upcoming season, some are touting the Sixers as a potential playoff team - and with such expectations, comes the desired change in direction.
