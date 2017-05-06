NBA Draft: Jayson Tatum Could Be the ...

NBA Draft: Jayson Tatum Could Be the Philadelphia 76ers' Paul George

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Sixer Sense

Jayson Tatum has emerged as one of the better wings in this year's class - could that translate to increased star power with the Philadelphia 76ers ? As the Philadelphia 76ers continue to move forward in what could be the final stages of the oft-referenced Process , some have called for an alteration in approach - especially from a front office perspective. With Joel Embiid cementing his status as one of the league's best big men when healthy and Ben Simmons set to make his debut this upcoming season, some are touting the Sixers as a potential playoff team - and with such expectations, comes the desired change in direction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sixer Sense.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb '17 NextPhartzz 2
News Luther Strange to run for Jeff Sessions' Senate... Jan '17 Phart Mart 5
D'Allan Rixx Goes Hard For Ben Simmons On Draft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 loveartforever 1
News 76ers, StubHub partner for first NBA jersey ad (May '16) May '16 Cool 1
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Can Now Be View... (Jul '15) Jan '16 Fart news 4
Iverson trade talk (Feb '06) Jan '16 your neighbor 1,411
See all Philadelphia 76ers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia 76ers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,292 • Total comments across all topics: 280,818,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC