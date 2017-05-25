Mach 5.0 - Serious as a Heart Attack

So once more, a little bit wild, but deadly serious, as teams around the league come to grips with the idea that some risks must be taken to try and close the gap between the Warriors and the Cavs and everyone else. #1 The Celtics trade #1, The Celtics 2018 #1 Jae Crowder and Kelly Olynyk to the Heat for Hassan Whiteside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Ballers.