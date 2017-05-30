Joel Embiid went to a playground and mercilessly blocked a little kid's shot
Joel Embiid certainly knows how to work the crowd, and today he saw an opportunity to get up close and personal with some of the good people of Philadelphia. And by "up close and personal," I mean he blocked the living hell out of some poor kid's shot.
